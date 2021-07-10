Connectome One Day Trading Volume Hits $510,864.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Connectome has a market cap of $83,321.66 and $510,864.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00876579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.