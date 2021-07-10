Constellation (DAG) Trading 89.8% Higher This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $231.95 million and approximately $44.15 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.00878545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

