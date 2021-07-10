Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $33,067.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

