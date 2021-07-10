ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $10,233.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00200383 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

