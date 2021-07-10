Contentos Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $38.56 million and $6.35 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,263,360 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

