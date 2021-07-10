Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 103,036 SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVFAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

