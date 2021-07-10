Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 124,476 Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MACAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

