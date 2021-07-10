Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

NASDAQ HERAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,292. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

