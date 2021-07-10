Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 438,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,072. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

