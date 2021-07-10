Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 3.09% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EUSG stock remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

