Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,049,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,058,000.

NASDAQ:TCACU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,546. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

