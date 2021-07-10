Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $6,816,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $381,000.

POWRU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

