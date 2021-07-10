Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

LHAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

