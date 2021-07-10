Contrasting Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agile Group and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Group N/A N/A N/A Gaucho Group -897.23% N/A -75.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agile Group and Gaucho Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Group and Gaucho Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Group $11.63 billion 0.42 $1.53 billion $15.57 4.01 Gaucho Group $640,000.00 57.86 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

Agile Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Summary

Agile Group beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides property management services including a gross floor area of 374.8 million square meters, as well as residential properties, rental apartments, schools, and clubhouses services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and community retail malls. Further, it provides hazardous waste treatment, water treatment, domestic waste-to-energy, and solid waste treatment services; ecological landscape, decoration, design consulting, environmental protection, construction, and real estate construction management services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

