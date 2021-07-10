Contrasting Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Esports Entertainment Group and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -15.81 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,334.36 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

