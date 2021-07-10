Contrasting Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.32%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -207.89% Pulse Biosciences N/A -190.46% -98.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,233.04 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -8.61

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

