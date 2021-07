Contrasting USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for USANA Health Sciences and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 10.95% 32.54% 22.24% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.85 $124.66 million $5.86 17.35 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.53 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

