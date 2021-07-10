CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,623. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.