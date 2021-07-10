COTI Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $82.90 million and $10.60 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00115083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00162636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.95 or 1.00316275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.52 or 0.00956042 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

