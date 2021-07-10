COTI Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $83.66 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00117014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.74 or 1.00218187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00944929 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

