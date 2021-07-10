County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.78. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

