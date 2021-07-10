Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $40.03 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,835.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,393 shares of company stock worth $5,663,253 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

