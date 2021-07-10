Covalent Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and $1.13 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00161492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,557.17 or 1.00133976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00946156 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.