CPUchain (CPU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $63,024.77 and $14.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00161956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,320.75 or 1.00029787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00947613 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 52,557,775 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

