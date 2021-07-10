Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,617 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.49% of Gravity worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

GRVY stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $239.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.