Credit Suisse AG Acquires 18,839 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of The AZEK worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 122.2% during the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The AZEK by 21.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,598 shares of company stock worth $12,637,437. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

