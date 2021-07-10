Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00.

