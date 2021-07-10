Credit Suisse AG Buys 72,665 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.