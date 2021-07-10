Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.45 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.