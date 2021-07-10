Credit Suisse AG Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.53 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

