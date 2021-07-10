Credit Suisse AG Has $3.99 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 241.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,436,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

