Credit Suisse AG Has $4.01 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $23.45 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

