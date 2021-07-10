Credit Suisse AG Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.70 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

