Credit Suisse AG Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

