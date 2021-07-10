Credit Suisse AG Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $5,596,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $423,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 115.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $47.08 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

