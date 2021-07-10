Credit Suisse AG Invests $3.76 Million in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 19.50% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIX opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

