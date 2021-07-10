Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Badger Meter worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after buying an additional 216,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

