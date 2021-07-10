Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.