Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,938 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Lightspeed POS worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,428,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

