Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

