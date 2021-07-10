Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KREF opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

