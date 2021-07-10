Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Electric worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

