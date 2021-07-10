Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 50.83% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ESNG stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29. Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

