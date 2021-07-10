Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,004,785 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.85% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $12.89 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

