Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,247 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

