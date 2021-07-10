Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,047 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of SPX worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC opened at $63.30 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.25.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.