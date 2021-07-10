Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,877 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Avient worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,475,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $47.97 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

