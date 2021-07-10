Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,577 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.52 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

