Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,687 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

