Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,623 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

